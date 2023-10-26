NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Get your costume ready – Halloween has finally arrived! But this weekend also features events for fans of exercising for a good cause, great live music, and even tasty tacos! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, the Top Taco festival is tonight at Lafreniere Park. Sample unlimited tacos and cocktails, then vote for your favorites in categories like Top Creative Taco and Top Cocktail. There’ll also be live music with Flowtribe and others, burlesque, a costume contest, and even lucha libre wrestling!

Next – get your costume ready: on Friday, the Metropolitan nightclub will be putting on “Fright Night” – one of the city’s biggest Halloween parties. This is your chance to celebrate Halloween with music by headliner Gryffin, as well as Kai Wachi, Sidepiece, and many more.

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening Saturday morning at the Faubourg Brewery. Its donations provide support for those living with Alzheimer’s. The 1.75-mile walk has over 300 participants and more than 90 teams taking part. Register and walk in support of this great cause.

Finally, the Acadia Music Fest, Thibodaux’s largest festival, is back on Saturday. Listen to music from stars such as Marcus King, Better Than Ezra, and Niko Moon. The family-friendly festival will also include a kids’ corner as well as arts-n-crafts and fantastic food from around the region.

Grab the Halloween issue of Where Y’at Magazine at bars, restaurants, and retails outlets all over town. And log onto WhereYat.com for web-exclusive content about all the Halloween happenings in the Crescent City.

