NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, tonight put on your best Mexican “Day of the Dead” costume and head out to Top Taco at Lafreniere Park. Patrons will get the chance to sample tacos from 40 different restaurants and tequila cocktails from 30 different brands, as well as lucha libre wrestling, live music, and the chance to vote for their favorite taco and cocktail.

Next, calling all antique lovers – The Slidell Historical Antique Association is holding their annual Antiques and Crafts Street Fair this Saturday and Sunday. With over 100 vendors, the street exposition includes much more than just antique shopping. Patrons will be also able to find arts, crafts, jewelry, and much more.

For live music lovers, The Acadia Music Fest is happening this Saturday in Thibodaux. Known as Thibodaux’s biggest outdoor festival, this family-friendly event includes performances from hip hop artist Ludacris, Nola funksters Dumpstaphunk, and many others…as well a kids’ area, art displays and delicious food.

Finally ready to dress up and dance the night away? This Halloween Weekend, the Metropolitan Nightclub at 310 Higgins Blvd is hosting Fright Night, an exciting musical event featuring the hottest DJs like Kaskade, Nightmare, and others. The party is both Friday and Saturday nights, with VIP and bottle-service available.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

