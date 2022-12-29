NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, grab the kids and welcome in 2023 with a parade! The Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade will be rolling tomorrow at 2:30 pm. The parade will start at Elysian Fields and Decatur, and end at Canal Street. Then on Saturday, head to the Caesars Superdome to see the 89th Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State.

Next, New Orleans rock band The Revivalists will be live on Friday and Saturday nights at the Orpheum Theater. The shows are open to all ages, so bring the family out for a rockin’ good time. The band, which recently headlined Gretna Fest, is known best for the song “Wish I Knew You”, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.

For a New Year’s Eve celebration that lasts almost until sunrise, head to The Metropolitan Nightclub on Saturday night for its New Year’s Eve Extravaganza. Live music will be provided by DJ S!CK!CK and there will be a champagne toast at midnight, a balloon drop, and 3 rooms of music. General admission is $35, and there are several VIP packages available.

Finally, one of the city’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations, Big Night New Orleans, is returning for its 10th anniversary. The event will take place at Mardi Gras World, and live music will be provided by Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, and Choppa. Enjoy a great view of the fireworks as well entertainment from the 610 Stompers, live DJs, and more.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

