Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, find your treasure at the end of the rainbow at Irish Week, through Sunday, at Rosie’s on the Roof at the Higgins Hotel. Enjoy great drink specials, four leaf clovers, and specially priced St. Patrick’s Day food like corned beef sandwiches! Tomorrow features live music as well as an appearance by Rosie the Riveter herself!

For great theater, don’t miss the final weekend of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Watch as a detective investigates a mysterious murder while on board of the luxurious Orient Express. Great fun for children and adults: showtime is 7:30pm tomorrow and Saturday, with a 2pm Sunday matinee.

Next, if you have never witnessed bull riding live in person, you’ll get the chance at the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast event on Friday and Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. See skilled riders from all over the world test their skills by timing how long they can stay on massive bucking bulls.

Finally, beer and dog lovers should head on Saturday afternoon to Lafreniere Park for the return of the NOLA on Tap Beer Fest! Benefiting the LA-SPCA, the festival features close to 100 beers to sample, food trucks, and live music from Choppa and others. There will also be pet adoptions, live wrestling, and even a doggie drag show!

