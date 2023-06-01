NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy first day of June! This weekend is filled with great things to do for the entire family, both indoors and out, that include music, food, and even reading a good book! Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, keep cool indoors and get ready for a summer of reading-filled fun with the New Orleans Public Library! Starting today, their free Summer Fun & Reading Challenge will offer events, prizes, and more for children, teens, and adults as a way to encourage reading during the summer months. Visit their website, or your local library branch, for more info!

Next, tonight, Tank and the Bangas will be taking their lively, genre-bending music for the grand opening of the new restaurant King, at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot….as part of the Kimpton “Off the Record” concert series, with 100% of proceeds benefitting the National Urban League. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event is 21+.

The Cajun-Zydeco Concert Series will celebrate the rich Louisiana music tradition with local artists taking the stage at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. This weekend will feature Lost Bayou Ramblers tomorrow and T Broussard on Saturday. Other upcoming artists include Amanda Shaw and Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes.

Finally, Kick off Pride Month with family-friendly fun in the sun! On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the French Market, A Picnic for All Y’all will feature a pride-filled show lineup, complete with a Drag Brunch Show, an Abba Tribute Sing-Along and more. Local picnic food vendors include Clover Grill, Holy Crepes, and others!

