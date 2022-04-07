NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- 2022 NOLA SpeedTour from April 8th through 10th at the NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale
- 50th Annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival from April 8th through 10th in Ponchatoula
- Eric Church will be performing on Saturday, April 9th at the Smoothie King Center with his “The Gather Again” Tour
- The Drag House Party on Sunday, April 10th at the House of Blues in New Orleans
