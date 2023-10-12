NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

It’s finally starting to feel like autumn, and that means fall festivals have arrived! This weekend features great food and music…as well as the start of Halloween happenings like Boo Carre in the French Market. Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, looking for a scary good time for the whole family? NOLA Motorsports Park is hosting Zombie Paintball throughout October. Participants are put onto a bus and driven through an interactive zombie apocalypse landscape, where they can hunt and kill zombies from the battle bus. Tickets begin at $27.

Hungry? The Crescent City Blues & BBQs Festival returns this weekend to Lafayette Square Park. There’ll be live music, an Arts Market, and of course delicious BBQ. Musical acts include Little Freddie King and Tab Benoit. Admission is free, and those looking for an elevated experience can purchase VIP tickets.

Next, The Old Arabi Sugar Fest will take place on Saturday at the Aycock Barn. With free admission, live music, a dessert competition, and historic tours of Old Arabi, this festival is a fun for the entire family. There’s even a donut eating contest!

Finally, get ready to dance the night away, with Adventure Club at the Metropolitan Nightclub this Saturday. This Canadian electronic party duo has been exploring electronica since their start in 2011. They will be joined by performers Sippy, FROSTTOP, and Chassi. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Grab the October issue of Where Y’at Magazine at over 650 locations across the city; and visit WhereYat.com for web exclusive content about where to go, who to see, and what to eat!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.