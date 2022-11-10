NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, it’s oyster season, and through this weekend, Visit Jefferson Parish is putting on the Taste of Louisiana Oyster Trail.

Great Jefferson Parish restaurants such as Short Stop Po-boys, Gattuso’s, and others are offering special oyster dishes with great discounts, heaping portions, and much more. Log onto VisitJeffersonParish.com for details!

Next, starting tomorrow, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back! Festival-goers can try great seafood dishes, enjoy a swamp tour, and even experience bayou kayaking. There’s also live music from the Marshall Tucker Band, Martina McBride, and others. Weekend passes are available and kids 12 & under are free!

Fans of fine art will want to head to downtown Covington for the free 26th Annual Three Rivers Art Festival. The festival offers art from local and national artists, and includes photography, painting, and other arts. There’ll also be live demonstrations by visiting artists, a free concert, and talented story tellers for the kids.

Speaking of kids, on Saturday at the Pontchartrain Center, the Junior League of New Orleans will invite children to explore, honk, and play at their Touch a Truck event. Kids get a close-up experience with their favorite “big trucks” including helicopters…proceeds benefit JLNO’s community projects that advance the well being of women!

