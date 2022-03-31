NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Puccini’s La Bohème on April 1st and 3rd at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans

Pirates of the Pontchartrain on April 2nd & 3rd in Hammond

NCAA Final Four Fan Fest from April 1st through April 4th at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans

March Madness Music Festival from April 1st through April 3rd at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans

Loyola musical, Head Over Heels, from March 31st-April 2nd and April 6th-9th at the Marquette Theatre at Loyola University in New Orleans

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.