Experience the legacy of jazz great Charlie Parker at the New Orleans Opera’s production of Schnyder’s Charlie Parker’s Yardbird this weekend at the New Orleans Jazz Market. The show will feature a pre-opera party and a post-show talkback on all three days. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, while the Sunday matinee will be at 2:30 p.m.

Tomorrow night, cheer on the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans as they take on the Orlando Magic at a watch party at The Marsh Room Patio Bar & Grill in Metairie. While there, make sure to order yourself The Marsh Burger with “marsh sauce” or the fried shrimp platter. Grab a cold beer and catch the action with Zion and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans.

This Saturday morning, head over to the Commons Club in the Virgin Hotels for its first ever Dolly Parton Burlesque Brunch, to celebrate country superstar Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday. Enjoy brunch from a two-course prix-fixe menu and specialty cocktails while watching drag and burlesque performers boot-scootin’ to some of Parton’s most famous songs.

Finally on Saturday night come out to The Fillmore and party with extraordinary men at the 610 Stompers Debutante Ball. There will be an open bar and music by Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes. Get in the Carnival spirit while Catching the debut of the Stompers new dances over late-night pizza. The party will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and general admission is $75.

