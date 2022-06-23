NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Tulane kicks off its Summer Lyric Theatre series tonight at Dixon Hall. The first show is “Bandstand,” a Broadway musical that chronicles the early days following the end of the World War II. The play shows all weekend at 7:30 pm with a Sunday afternoon matinee…get tickets now before they sell out.

Celebrate sazeracs today through the weekend at Cocktail Week at the Sazerac House. Enjoy pop ups, live music, Mardi Gras Indians, and incredible displays highlighting each component of the Sazerac Cocktail. A portion of all profits will be donated to Feed the Second Line

Next, who wants to be a millionaire? Harrah’s Casino will be drawing its Finale grand prize winners this Saturday evening. You have until 7 p.m. tomorrow to enter. Open to those 21 & older, one lucky winner has a chance to walk away with $1 million!

