With the summer heat raging, it’s good to find things to do indoors. Our choices include theater, comedy, live music, and even ballet – all taking place in the cool A/C – here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Watch as Victorian England comes to life at Tulane’s production of Oliver!, the classic story about companionship, family, and “Food, Glorious Food.” Performances of Oliver! will take the Tulane stage in Dixon Hall from July 26 through July 30. Single-day tickets for adults are $50 for first balcony and $40 for second balcony. Tickets can be ordered online, via phone or email, or in person at the Box Office.

Comedian Mia Jackson is bringing her latest stand-up comedy show to Boomtown Casino on July 28 at 7 p.m. Named the 2017 Critics’ Choice Best Stand-Up Comedian in Atlanta, Jackson stars on her own episode of Comedy Central Presents and is ready to share her smart, quirky, and endearing humor in New Orleans. Tickets for the show are $15.

New Orleans’ best dancers will dazzle the stage at the New Orleans Ballet Association’s Summer Concert. Talented local ballerinas will perform alongside professional dancers from EVIDENCE and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. This gripping, evocative concert will take place in NOCCA’s Freda Lupin Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. on July 28. General admission tickets are $20 and are sold online.

Prepare to have a ball dancing to Queen’s biggest hits on July 29 at the House of Blues. Q – The Music of Queen is a Queen tribute band that truly delivers on vocals, visuals, and having such a good time. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets sold online range from $10 to $30.

