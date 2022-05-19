NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

The Smashing Pumpkins concert on Friday, May 20th at 8pm at Champions Square in New Orleans

Bayou Boogaloo music festival on Bayou St. John from Friday, May 20th through Sunday, May 22nd

First ever Fanatec GT World Challenge at the NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale from Friday, May 20th through Sunday, May 22nd. The race weekend will feature Mercedes, Ferraris, and other supercars.

Catch the best dancers in the country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals at the House of Blues on Saturday, May 21st. The winners of the pre-finals round will move onto the national finals round Generations Hall on Sunday, May 22nd.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

