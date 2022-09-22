NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Kick off the fall festival season as The Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival returns starting tomorrow. This family friendly event will take place in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa and feature America’s Got Talent’s Chapel Hart, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, and many others. The fest also offers camping along the banks of Bogalusa Creek and a 5K run.

Don’t miss the celebration of New Orleans’ music and culture, NOLAxNOLA. From tomorrow thru October 3rd, local performers will perform at top clubs, including La Noche Caliente at the Ace Hotel’s Three Keys this Saturday night. Visit NOLAxNOLA’s website or WhereYat.com’s Music Calendar for the complete lineup.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean, along with Travis Tritt and others, will be coming to the Smoothie King Center this Saturday. Get together with friends and sing along to certified hits like “My Kinda Party,” and “Don’t You Wanna Stay.” Get your tickets before this show sells out.

Have you visited the amazing Vue Orleans on top of the Four Seasons Hotel? Well Louisiana residents will get the chance to see a new side of New Orleans at a reduced price. Through the rest of September, anyone with a Louisiana ID can buy one ticket, get another ticket free. It’s an experience not to miss!

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

