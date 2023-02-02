NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Dress up in costume and enjoy some Carnival revelry this Friday night at Carnivoid, presented by the Krewe de Void. Musical headliners include The Iceman Special, Good Enough for Good Times, Gov’t Majik, and others. The event will take place at the Joy Theater starting at 9 p.m.

Next, one of NOLA’s most beloved satirical parades, Krewe du Vieux, is on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start on the corner of Royal and Elysian Fields and go through the French Quarter…ending at The Sugar Mill. After the parade, the krewe is inviting the public to its annual Vieux Doo costume ball at The Sugar Mill with live music from George Porter Jr. and others.

Dog lovers – head out to Baton Rogue on Sunday to see all kinds of pooches “march” in the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade. The parade will start at 2 p.m. near Baton Rouge’s North Boulevard Town Square. Pre-register your dog by visiting www.CAAWS.org. All proceeds raised will go towards funding Baton Rouge-area spay and neuter programs.

Finally, don’t miss Temple Sinai’s Cantorial Concert on Sunday at 3 pm for a day of Jewish liturgical music, opera, Broadway favorites, and more. The concert is in celebration of Cantor Colman and his 23 years at the temple. The performance will also feature Cantor Rebecca Garfein of New York and others…and tickets are $18 or $75 for VIP seating.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

