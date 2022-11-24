NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, get ready to dance off that stuffing, as Shenanigans is hosting their 6th annual Bird Bash Block Party with four consecutive days of live music. This year’s incredible lineup includes artists such as Kings of Neon, DJ Berns, Cowboy Mouth, and others. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Next, in honor of Bayou Classic weekend, the Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter PJ Morton is performing at the Fillmore New Orleans Friday night. The New Orleans native is keyboardist for Maroon 5 and is nominated for this year’s Grammy’s for his hits “The Better Benediction” and “Please Don’t Walk Away.”

If you’re up for a little tease with your morning, check out “A Spot of Tease Burlesque Brunch” at Jinx Bar & Grill in the French Market on Saturday. Hosted by Vivi Noir and a cast of glamorous ladies, this brunch features great Bloody Mary’s, delicious omelets, and more. The show is free but donations are welcome.

Finally, get ready to laugh off those Thanksgiving calories, as stand-up comedian, actor, and New Orleanian Mark Normand performs at the Joy Theater on Saturday night with his “All Over the Road” tour. Normand has performed worldwide, and you may have even seen him here, on WGNO, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

