Some of this weekend’s events include:
Louisiana residents can escape the rain and heat and enjoy free admission to select area museums courtesy of The Helis Foundation’s Art & A/C program. As an extension of the Foundation’s Art for All program,
- Louisiana residents receive FREE admission every Saturday in August to the Contemporary Arts Center, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and the New Orleans Museum of Art!
- To celebrate its 45th anniversary, the Country Club New Orleans is serving up a special Coolinary menu for the month of August featuring cocktails, seafood, and more — and this would be the perfect weekend to partake. While there, beat the heat and take a dive in The Country Club’s swimming pool…perfect for a date or a girls night out!
- Hut, Hut! The New Orleans Saints continue their preseason tomorrow night, and there’s no better place to watch the game than Down the Hatch Bar & Grill in the Garden District. With all the best of football fare— including wings, cold beer, and burgers— you can cheer on the black & gold with a happy belly as they play the Green Bay Packers.
- Finally, Jazz at Congo Square will be hosting its 2nd annual concert fundraiser this weekend in Congo Square at Louis Armstrong Park. The free event will feature two full days of musical performances by some of New Orleans’ most beloved talents, and will also offer an impressive selection of food and arts vendors. And get tickets to their Patron Party tomorrow night at Gallier Hall before they sell out.
