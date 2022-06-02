NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

See the play, The Little Mermaid, Jr at The Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Thursday, June 2nd through Saturday, June 11th.

Get your horror fix at the Overlook Film Festival at the Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans from Thursday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 5th.

Buy used books for a good cause at the Symphony Book Fair in support of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans from Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 5th.

Kick off Pride Month with “A Picnic for All Y’all” at Crescent Park in New Orleans on Sunday, June 5th.

