NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, kick off Carnival in style tomorrow afternoon starting at 2 pm at “Beads & Bubbly: A Rooftop Mardi Gras Party” at the Dreamboat bar at the Virgin Hotel. In addition to being near the parade route, the event will also offer an open bar, delicious food, and a burlesque show by Trixie Minx Productions

Next, if you’re looking for a good spot to catch Endymion this Saturday, don’t miss Felipe’s Endymion Extravaganza. Taking place at the Felipe’s Taqueria location in Mid-City from 1 to 9 p.m., the party gives attendees access to a private viewing area for the parade, complimentary drink tickets, tacos, and more.

Keep the party going all night by heading over to the Zoolu 29 event at The Metropolitan on Saturday and Monday nights. Musical headliners include deadmau5 and Slander. And don’t miss the famous free block party “Bacchus Bash” at the Metro on Sunday afternoon, with bands Bag of Donuts, Manny Fresh, and others.

Finally, a night of fun and ‘90s music awaits at this year’s Orpheuscapade on Monday night at the Morial Convention Center. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Orpheuscapade will feature a number of ‘90s boy bands like Joey Fatone of Nsync, 98 Degrees, and more. The event is formal attire, so be prepared to break out your tuxedos and ball gowns.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

