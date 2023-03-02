NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, celebrate the culture and history of Louisiana’s Isleños people at this weekend’s Fiesta de los Isleños. The festival will have live Spanish music, as well as many living history and folklife demonstrations. guests can also enjoy traditional Isleños food, a tapas bar, and homemade desserts. Tickets are $5 and children 12 or under can enter for free.

Next, celebrate New Orleans women in music at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Chanteuse concert series, which takes place at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. The Sarah Quintana Band takes the stage tomorrow night, while Ever More Nest performs this Saturday. Other performers include Sharon Martin on March 11 th .

. Don’t miss the Future Superstar Tour when it comes to the Fillmore on Sunday. The event will feature performers who specialize in hip-hop and R&B. The concert will be hosted by actor and comedian Nick Cannon who is known best for his appearances on America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

Finally, any fan of classic country music should see The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash on Sunday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. The show sill star Shawn Barker as the legendary Johnny Cash performing some of late singer’s biggest hits with a full backing band. Expect to hear classic Cash songs like “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire.”

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.