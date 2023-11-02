NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

November has arrived, bringing with it wonderful autumn weather. If you enjoy exciting live theater, classical music, and a celebration of fall harvests, then this weekend is for you. Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, get your tickets for MJ the Musical at the Saenger Theatre, showing tonight and through next weekend. This Tony Award winning musical is centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour. See the story of the King of Pop live on stage.

If you didn’t get enough of Halloween, then revisit the Mel Brooks movie Young Frankenstein with this Broadway musical comedy. Young Frankenstein is a zany journey that is great fun for the entire family. The show will be at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center through this weekend.

Next, in partnership with the Crescent City Farmers Market, Saturday’s Fall Harvest is an entertaining one-day event in the French Market. With over 20 fresh produce and farm-to-table vendors, there will be plenty of seasonal autumn produce to choose from. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, and more.

Finally, on Sunday enjoy dinner accompanied by live piano, all while benefiting educational programs for young pianists. Pianist Jonathan Biss will play at the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans’ annual Nocturne XX gala. The fundraiser will be held at the Ritz-Carlton starting at 5 pm.

