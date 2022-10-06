NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Miami’s international icon Pitbull comes to the Smoothie King Center tonight with guest star Sean Paul. Having numerous hits that have impacted a decade of club party goers, this performance is guaranteed to have everyone dancing the night away. Get your tickets now before this show sells out.

Great music continues tomorrow and through the weekend! The 28th annual Gretna Heritage Festival located along the Mississippi river in Gretna is a 3-day affair with such acts as The Beach Boys, John Fogerty, The Revivalists, and others…as well as a food court with multiple vendors, and a new Craft Beer section.

The hit Broadway award-winning musical In the Heights premieres at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center starting tomorrow night. The musical centers on the lives of Dominican-American individuals in a New York City neighborhood known as Washington Heights. Performances go through October 16th.

Looking to get out of town for a little weekend fun? If so, look no further than the 14th annual Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest located in Sandestin. With over 200 domestic and international beers alike, live music, and brewery representatives available for discussion, you’re sure to have a sudsy good time.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

