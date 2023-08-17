NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

While the thermostat may not quite be 100 degrees, it’s still plenty hot. But there are fantastic ways to beat the heat, both indoors and out, with chill country music, icy sno-balls, and a refreshing swim party. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, stay cool indoors at the Orpheum Theater as country music singer Lyle Lovett performs tonight with his Large Band. The Texas-based musician, and ex-spouse to Julia Roberts, has won four Grammy Awards. His song “Cowboy Man” hit number 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Next, the Krewe of Krampus presents on Saturday the Barbegazi Snoball Fight: five krewes will battle it out at the French Market to see who has the best snoball flavor. There’ll also be live music and kids’ games. Every snoball purchase will go towards the Krewe of Krampus’ “Parading for All” initiative. This free event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you like pool parties? Then head to the Virgin Hotels’ Pool Club on Saturday afternoon to enjoy tropical beats, refreshing swimming, and rooftop views. DJ Otto will be providing summery sounds as Tropi Papi, and the bar will be serving their award-winning ice-cold cocktails.

Finally, are you ready for some Saints football?! Then head to Pal’s Lounge in Mid-City on Sunday eve and watch as the Saints take on the L.A. Chargers. While there, sip on some of Pal’s creative cocktails like the Watermelon Mojito or the Gingerita. Bring your friends and cheer on the black and gold; kickoff is 6 pm.

