The month of October is packed with festivals, football, and fantastic food…so let the fun begin! This weekend features something for the entire family. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, October is New Orleans Music Month, presented by New Orleans & Company, with live music and festivals. Throughout October, NOLA Music Month events will build awareness of New Orleans as a hub for music business and education. There will be performances, music industry conferences such as Nola MusicCon, and more.

Next, the International Art Festival is a global celebration of music, culture, and people. The event will kick-off tonight at the Civic Theatre with Rick Braun…then move this weekend to the Mandeville Wharf in Crescent Park, with a lineup that features Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse, George Porter Jr., and others.

Over 30 years, Gretna Fest has become one of Louisiana’s largest festivals – this weekend features an exciting lineup of music, food, and fun. Catch headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool & the Gang, and Trombone Shorty. Gretna Fest also features tasty cuisine with a German, Italian, and Asian food village…each serving up their own specialties.

Finally, on Saturday from 6 – 9 pm, Arts District New Orleans will hold its monthly First Saturday Art Walk in conjunction with Art For Arts’ Sake: a city-wide celebration of the arts. Taking place from 300 to 600 Julia Street and the surrounding area, see 19 galleries and museums, all within a short walking distance.

