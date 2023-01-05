NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
- First, kick off Carnival with the sounds of the Mardi Gras Indians at the Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias concert tomorrow night at The Rabbit Hole on Oretha Castle Haley. Get down to Mardi Gras Indian rhythms, which is the perfect way to celebrate Twelfth Night. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
- Do you enjoy costuming for Carnival? Well fans of cosplay, comics, and movies can dress up at this year’s Fan Expo at the Convention Center. Fan Expo features talk panels that focus on topics like horror and sci-fi, as well as vendors selling artwork, figurines, and more. Guests will even have the opportunity to meet celebrities from movies like Harry Potter.
- Next, join author Rene Pierre as he signs his book Carnival Noir at the Barnes & Noble in Metairie on Saturday from 2-4 pm. The book discusses how local African Americans contributed to Carnival throughout the years. From Zulu to the Mardi Gras Indians, the book shows how local Black individuals their mark on New Orleans Mardi Gras culture as a whole.
- Finally, on Sunday evening there will be a fundraising event at Tipitina’s for the funeral expenses of former Krewe du Vieux king and musical legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington. Washington, was a celebrated blues guitarist who created his own unique sound. Performers include Galactic, Ivan Neville, Leo Nocentelli, and others…tickets are $25.
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.