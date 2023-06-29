NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy 4th of July weekend…a time to gather with friends and family to celebrate our nation’s independence! Get ready for a long weekend of rock ‘n roll music, hot dog eating contests, and of course: fireworks! Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Tomorrow evening, rock the night away at The Marsh Room Patio Bar & Grill with a one-of-a-kind rock concert called Pure Madness, featuring bands Akadia, Subject to Change, and Train Wreck Method. Party with friends, feast on tasty burgers, and sip on cold beers and great cocktails. The show starts at 8 p.m.!

Sashay your way to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday night for RuPaul’s Drag Race “Werq the World” tour. This special tour is bringing some the television show’s favorite drag queens to New Orleans. Expect to see performers such as Kandy Muse and many more queens. The show will start at 8 p.m. and is 18 & over.

Next, get ready to celebrate America’s independence: head to Lafreniere Park on Monday, July 3rd for the Uncle Sam Jam. This free festival will bring together top musical acts, as well as delicious food and cold drinks. Make sure to not miss the hot dog eating contest! The fun starts at 2 pm, and festivities will end with a dazzling firework show.

Finally, on Monday take a trip to the Mandeville Lakefront and have some Independence Day fun at Light Up the Lake. This free event will feature a patriotic tribute, live music, food trucks, and kids’ activities. The fireworks, which will be launched from Lake Pontchartrain, will start at 8:30 p.m.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.