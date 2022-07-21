NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

The free New Orleans River Fest will return on Saturday to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. NOLA River Fest celebrates the history and contributions of the Mississippi river to the city of New Orleans. There will be live music from Jason Neville, Detroit Brooks, and others as well as panels, tours, food vendors, and more.

Every Saturday night, Jinx Bar and Grill hosts the best comedians from New Orleans and beyond at their Saturday Night Laughs Comedy Showcase. The free comedy shows at 10pm are hosted by Jorge Velazquez and also feature an Open Mic.

Don’t miss ARMNHMR at The Metropolitan nightclub this Saturday night. ARMNHMR is known for its versatile dance music and have played concerts and festivals around the world. The pair have gained the praise of several influential artists. They will be playing their new single, “Don’t Make a Sound”.

This Sunday marks the beginning of the world’s largest cocktail convention – Tales of the Cocktail – right here in the Crescent City. Tales of the Cocktail is a festival for bar and restaurant owners, bartenders, service industry members and cocktails lovers to come together and share new ideas, practices and creations! The festival will have events all day through next Friday, July 29.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

