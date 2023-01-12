NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, enjoy infectious tunes while supporting a great cause at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s concert series at the Wein Center on North Rampart. Attendees tomorrow will see The Yusa Cuban Jazz Quintet, while Alexey Marti performs Saturday. Other performers throughout January include Firm Roots; tickets are just $10, and proceeds go directly to the foundation.

Or, jam out to some of the best songs to come out of the classic rock era at That Arena Rock Show tomorrow night at the House of Blues New Orleans. Guests will be able to hear some of the greatest rock anthems from the ‘70s and ‘80s that were originally done by acts like Aerosmith, KISS, and ACDC. Tickets start at $10 at the House of Blues box office.

Comedy lovers: Get ready for a night of laughs at Noel Miller’s Everything is F-ed show on Saturday night at The Fillmore. Not only is Miller a comedian, he is also a popular YouTube personality and is currently part of the comedy rap duo Tiny Meat Gang. Showtime is 7 pm.

Finally, there are plenty of things to experience and volunteer for during this Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend…Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. On Monday catch the annual parade downtown, or visit the Ogden Museum’s MLK Day Celebration. You can also volunteer your time towards helping clean the Lafitte Greenway during Monday’s MLK Day of Service.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

