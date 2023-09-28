NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Autumn has officially arrived, and the fall fun is here. This weekend features the start of Oktoberfest, finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, and rockin’ live music. Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Live music fans, rejoice!: tonight through October 8 th , Nola x Nola returns for two weekends of live music. Nola x Nola includes some of the hottest musicians in town, including Gerard Delafose tomorrow night at the House of Blues and the Soul Brass band on Saturday at Le Bon Temps Roule. Check WhereYat.com for live music listings.

Next, Oktoberfest is upon us, so put your skills to the test tonight at Wrong Iron, on the beautiful Lafitte Greenway, at the Samuel Adams stein-holding contest. Prizes vary, with one lucky winner taking home a Commemorative Ceramic Stein. The fun starts at 5 pm with plenty of Sam Adams Octoberfest beer to go around.

The Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Fest is returning for another year of good times tomorrow and Saturday. A festival aimed at promoting the blues, it will feature singers including Gregg Wright, Johnny Sansone, and Mr. Sipp. There will also be food and drink vendors, and added attractions like rock climbing and campsites.

Finally, on Saturday and Sunday, the National Fried Chicken Festival is back at the New Orleans Lakefront. Come hungry, as over 50 restaurants will be competing to win “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best Use of Fried Chicken in a Dish” awards. Music headliners include Big Freedia and Flow Tribe; kids under 12 are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

