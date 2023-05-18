NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

If you love music, and didn’t get enough at Jazz Fest, then this weekend is for you…with fantastic melodies of various genres all over the region! here are Where Y’at’s picks!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, beach fun awaits in Gulf Shores at this weekend’s Hangout Music Fest. headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, Lil Nas X, and many others. Grab your bathing suit and flip flops, and experience the fun at their Corona Beach, Roller Disco, and Psychedelic Bus. Get your tickets before they sell out.

Or, head to Bayou St. John for Bayou Boogaloo. The festival is fun for the whole family and will feature an arts and crafts tent, as well as a comedy stage and fantastic local cuisine. Catch the Rebirth Brass Band, Juvenile, and more. Both Land tickets and Water tickets – for hanging out on the waters of Bayou St. John – are available.

Next, if you like Louisiana rock and bayou soul, the Louisiana Veterans Festival on Saturday at Slidell’s Heritage Park is for you. Don’t miss live entertainment from Marc Broussard, Soul Revival, and others. All proceeds will go towards benefiting Habitat for Humanity’s Veteran’s Build Program. kids 12 and under, as well as veterans, can enter for free.

Finally, classical music devotees will celebrate the career of Carlos Miguel Prieto, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s music director for 17 years, on Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater. The event will feature a celebratory concert as well as special performances by Jon Cleary and Tank & the Bangas. The celebration will start at 7:30 p.m.

