NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, if you’re looking for a unique mixture of spooky and festive, “Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas” is for you. Presented by New Orleans Nightmare, the haunted house uniquely blends the holiday spirit with the haunting atmosphere New Orleans is known for. Experience evil elves, themed snacks and holiday treats, and Christmas cocktails

Next, grab the family and head to the French Market on Saturday, as this year’s French Market St. Nick Celebration will take place. This free and family-friendly event has become a French Market holiday tradition, and will feature a classic New Orleans St. Nick second line and a slew of children’s activities.

Or grab your running shoes – The Running of the Santas Bar Crawl features an exciting day of fun, music, and a “run” in the Warehouse District. Saturday’s bar crawl will begin at Manning’s and will end at Generations Hall. Live music by Flow Tribe and Manny Fresh is included – tickets can be purchased on the Running of the Santas Bar Crawl website or at Manning’s.

Finally, don’t let the weekend end on Sunday – Absolut Vodka will be hosting the Finals of their Best Bloody Mary Mixoff on Monday from 6 – 9 pm at The Tchoup Yard. Enjoy complimentary Bloody Mary samples and then vote for your favorite – Finalists include bartenders from Gattuso’s, the Higgins Hotel, and other spots. There’s no cover charge, with complimentary food…the winner receives a weekend stay at Beau Rivage!

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.