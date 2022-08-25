NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Louisiana residents can escape the rain and heat and enjoy free admission to select area museums courtesy of The Helis Foundation’s Art & A/C program. As an extension of the Foundation’s Art for All program,

The annual Pontchartrain Home Show and Langenstein’s Food Fest is set for this Saturday and Sunday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. The event is the perfect place to get a great deal on anything home-related. This year’s show will also feature food samples and grocery giveaways from Langenstein’s as part of their Food Fest!

Lil Wayne will return home this Saturday to host his much-anticipated one-day music festival, Lil Weezyana Fest, in Champions Square. The event will kick off at 3 p.m. and go all day and into the night, featuring performances from artists Moneybagg Yo, BabyFace Ray, and of course, Louisiana’s very own Lil Wayne.

Saturday night, inside the Smoothie King Center, country superstar Luke Bryan makes his way to the Big Easy for a special show. Expect to hear classic hits like “Crash My Party” and “Kick the Dust Up”! Showtime is set for 7 pm, so act fast to get a good seat!

Grab your bathing suit, running shoes, and biking shorts: this Sunday, LA TRAIL will be hosting its CajunMan Triathlon & Duathlon in Lafayette. The race is meant to be the ultimate test of strength and endurance, but the rest of us can have just as much fun at the post-race party at Café 20.3 with cold beer and live Cajun music!

