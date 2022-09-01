NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, New Orleans’ favorite LGBTQ event – Southern Decadence – is back! For a delicious way to take part in the festivities, make a reservation at the Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room for Saturday brunch to see the fabulous Gigi DeLuxe. Known as the “Femme Fatale” of Sideshow, Gigi will perform a sword swallowing show. There will also be a glitter buffet by Electra Cosmetics.

Get ready to rock out on the Mississippi River this Saturday night with New Orleans’ own Cowboy Mouth at the Purple & Gold Tiger Rally. The concert will take place on the Riverboat Louis Armstrong, which will be located behind the Hilton Riverside Hotel and will feature a fully stocked bar and a la carte food items. Showtime is 8 pm.

Speaking of purple and gold: go Tigers! On Sunday head to the Caesars Superdome and cheer on LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff – as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. Kickoff is 6:30 pm. The party starts pre-game in Champions Square at the Caesars Sportsbook Tailgate Town, with live music from Sugar Shaker and others.

Finally, for some Labor Day fun outside of New Orleans, head to downtown Morgan City and enjoy the 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival. This free event celebrates and honors the two industries that built the Morgan City with a carnival, parades, fireworks and more.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.