NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! Get ready for a weekend filled with great things to do with dad that includes dining, live music, and even construction! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, take dad to see the latest in home design during this year’s Parade of Homes. Tour through over 20 homes and get a first-hand look at modern innovations in construction, plumbing, fixtures, and more. The in-home tours will be this Saturday and Sunday as well as next weekend…in addition to a virtual tour on June 26.

If dad is a music fan, take him to Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at the Saenger Theater on Saturday night. Les Claypool is the leader of Primus, and he’ll be performing the Pink Floyd album “Animals” as well as other great tunes. Opening act Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads will be performing some of his hit songs as well.

On Sunday morning, head to the Higgins Hotel and enjoy a special Father’s Day brunch at their Café Normandie. Choose from a wide array of tasty options like crawfish omelets, BBQ shrimp and grits, and much more. Special cocktails like Creole Bloody Mary’s and West Indies punch will also be served.

Finally, plan ahead to next week, and make reservations today to take dad to NOLA Restaurant Week, which starts on Monday and runs through June 25th. Restaurants like Antoine’s, Shaya, and Domenica will be offering special multi-course menus at fantastic prices. Visit WhereYat.com to see a complete list of all the participating restaurants.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.