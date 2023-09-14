NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

New Orleans is a city that celebrates its international heritage. This weekend features events around Hispanic as well as Italian traditions, with great music, food, and wine! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of live music, margaritas, and tacos at Felipe’s Mid-City Fiesta Fest tomorrow from 5 to 11 p.m. Commemorate the richness of Latino culture with the flavor of Felipe’s authentic made-from scratch Mexican food. Admission is free.

Next, the Louisiana Food and Wine Fest is running through Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The festival will celebrate the best of Louisiana and the South, from its culinary superstars to its beverage experts. Guests have the option to attend the Celebrity Dinner, Master Classes, and more.

The Latino celebration continues on Saturday at the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at the French Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy free admission, live music performed by musicians hailing from Central and South America, and an extensive array of Hispanic food trucks.

Get the latest news on New Orleans music, food, nightlife and more, sent directly to your In box. Log onto WhereYat.com and sign up for the Where Y’at Weekly E-blast to get more great ideas on what to do this weekend.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.