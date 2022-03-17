NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- Tracey’s & Parasol’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party on March 17th at 2533 Constance Street in New Orleans
- Shrek the Musical from March 18th-20th at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center
- New Orleans Air Show featuring the Blue Angels on March 19th & 20th at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Fridays & Saturdays through April 2nd at the Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.