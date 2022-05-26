NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- New Orleans Food Fight on Thursday, May 26th at 6:00pm at Crescent Park in New Orleans. Tickets can be purchased here.
- New Orleans Greek Festival 2022 at Bayou St. John in New Orleans from Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Take a dip in the pool during Sonesta Sundays every Sunday this summer at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans in the French Quarter. One daiquiri and valet parking included with admission. Tickets can be bought here.
- The Barman’s Fund Memorial Day Crawfish Boil at the Ugly Dog Saloon in New Orleans on Monday, May 30th. The Boil goes from 11:00am-6:00pm.
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.
