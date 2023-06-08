NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Lovers of fine wine, great food and music, and delicious cocktails: this weekend is for you. Here are Where Y’at’s picks for your weekend entertainment:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Starting today, indulge in sips and tastes with the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience. Highlights include tomorrow night’s Tournament of Roses at The Fillmore and Saturday afternoon’s Grand Tasting at Generations Hall. NOWFE raises money during for local non-profit organizations, from food banks to culinary schools. Visit Nowfe.com for more details.

Next, Re:SET, a new festival starting tomorrow night and going through Sunday, is set to transform the Festival Grounds at City Park into an jamming event featuring rock, R&B and more. Headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, and Big Freedia. Single-day or three-day tickets are available on the Re:SET website.

Enjoy New Orleans food and culture at the Creole Tomato Festival, on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the French Market. While feasting on Creole tomato-inspired dishes and refreshing treats, listen to live music or check out food tutorials. And don’t forget to bring home some fresh, locally grown creole tomatoes!

Finally, don’t let your weekend end on Sunday: this Monday eve at the Virgin Hotel, the Hendrick’s Flora Adora Mix-Off Finals will put the best of New Orleans bartenders head-to-head…representing such spots as Hot Tin, Station 6, and more. Enjoy complimentary sips and bites on Monday with no cover at the Virgin Hotel from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

