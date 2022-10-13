NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Feel the spirit of gospel music at the 13th annual Praise Fest, which will take place on Bayou St. John. The free outdoor festival will have a different special focus on each day such as Seniors Day and The Finale. Hear the good word with great music by acts like Drea Marie, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, and more.

You definitely won’t be blue if you head out to this year’s Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival. This free festival will be at Lafayette Square Park and will have more than enough great BBQ to fill you up. There will also be live music by Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, and so many others

For the kids, the French Market’s Boo Carre Halloween Haunt is happening this Saturday from 10 to 4, and will feature live music and trick-or-treating, as well as a Second Line. The event is free, and trick-or-treating supplies will be provided to children on a first-come first-serve basis.

Celebrate Louisiana’s favorite sausage at this year’s Andouille Festival at the St. John Community Center in LaPlace. The festival will feature local food vendors such as Canaan’s Smokehouse BBQ. And enjoy live music from acts like Dwyane Dopsie, Amanda Shaw, and more.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay update with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.