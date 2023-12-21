NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Merry Christmas! This holiday season features a plethora of fun activities for the entire family, with a spotlight on football, food, and a healthy dose of New Orleans Yuletide music. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Who Dat?! Looking for a spot to watch the Saints game tonight? Nice Guys NOLA provides the perfect game-day environment with multiple TVs, drink specials, delicious food, and more! Arrive early for highlights like chargrilled oysters, and then stay to cheer on the black and gold.

Next, Will Ferrel’s “Elf” is one of the most-celebrated Christmas movies, and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will bring this classic to life. Join the LPO at the Saenger Theater tomorrow evening, or Saturday afternoon, to hear the original score played live to the movie.

Fans of jam rock, rejoice: Dr. Lo Faber performs tomorrow night uptown at Le Bon Temps Roule. Lo Faber founded the band God Street Wine, and Le Bon Temps Roule is a great place to catch his new band. Known for their great drinks and delicious burgers, Le Bon Temps is open 24/7.

Finally, for a rockin’ Christmas Eve, head to the Ace Hotel on Sunday for “A Soulful Christmas with Robin Barnes”, featuring Sunpie Barnes and other special guests. Make a res for before the concert at Josephine Estelle for their “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for a Christmas Eve to remember.

