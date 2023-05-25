NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy Memorial Day weekend…a time to honor the military personnel who have perished while serving in our armed forces. Here are Where Y’at’s picks for things to do this holiday weekend:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, New Orleanians love their local cuisine, and a great way to savor various dishes is at Food Fight, tonight at Spanish Plaza. The event will feature over 40 eateries battling it out. There’ll also be cocktails galore and live music from James Andrews and others…along with Burlesque from Trixie Minx. General admission, as well as 1st Tasting and VIP tickets, are available.

Next, Port Orleans Brewing is having a birthday, and you can celebrate at the brewery’s free Super 6 Year Anniversary Party on Saturday. From noon to 7 p.m., enjoy live music by Gal Holiday and Otro Quatro, food by Avo Taco, and even a dunk tank. Guests can also three of Port Orleans’ brand-new beers.

Vive la France! A fundraiser for Alliance Français, called Une Nuit en Musique, will be taking place at the Jazz Museum on Saturday night. The language school is dedicated to promoting and preserving Gal-lick culture, and the event will feature French food and wine pairings, as well as live French music. Tickets start at $60.

Finally, on Monday, head to the National WWII Museum as they remember the U.S. military personal who lost their lives during the Memorial Day Commemoration. The free event will take place at the Boeing Center from 11 am – noon and will feature live performances by the Victory Belles and the American Legion Post 377 band.

