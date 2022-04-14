NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- Good Friday Fish Fry at The Treme Hideaway on Friday, April 15th at The Treme Hideaway in New Orleans with FREE fried fish and discounted cocktails.
- Pool Season Kick Off Party at Virgin Hotels New Orleans rooftop pool & bar on Saturday, April 16th from 1-4pm with drinks from Hendrick’s Gin and music from Boyfriend.
- Easter Brunch at the Josephine Estelle on Easter Sunday in New Orleans
- 37th Annual French Quarter Easter Parade in memory of Chris Owens at 1pm on Easter Sunday
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.