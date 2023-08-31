NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Labor Day weekend is here, and while the Quarter will be packed for Southern Decadence and the Dome will be filled with Garth Brooks fans, this weekend also brings festivals, comedy, and a special anniversary party! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

For more ideas on things to do this holiday weekend, grab the 25th Anniversary issue of Where Y’at Magazine. And join us tomorrow at 8 pm at Generations Hall for an evening of burlesque, fashion, and more at Where Y’at’s 25th Anniversary party!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.