Labor Day weekend is here, and while the Quarter will be packed for Southern Decadence and the Dome will be filled with Garth Brooks fans, this weekend also brings festivals, comedy, and a special anniversary party! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- First head to Morgan City as the 87th Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Fest commences from Lawrence Park. This free event is the oldest chartered harvest fest in Louisiana, celebrating the town’s unique culture and industries. Celebrate all weekend with arts and crafts, rides, parades, fireworks, and more.
- Next, tomorrow night at Generations Hall, Where Y’at Magazine is celebrating 25 years of capturing the essence of New Orleans. Enjoy complimentary entry as well as burlesque from Trixie Minx, a Hemline fashion show, 25th anniversary cake, food, and more. The party goes from 8 to 10 p.m., and Admission is free.
- Comedy lovers: make plans to visit The Fillmore tomorrow night. The Bald Brothers – Comedians Tony Baker and KevOnStage – have been making people laugh for over a decade. They both have been in numerous movies in recent years; get your tickets before this show sells out.
- Finally, enjoy Southern Decadence in the comforts of the Kimpton Hotel Fontenont – their Peacock Room will host a Decadence brunch on Sunday with Kookie Baker and Friends. Enjoy delicious bites along with a sing-along show from one of New Orleans’ favorite drag queens. Brunch will start at 9 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m.
