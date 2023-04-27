NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, let the music play! “Trouble No More: An Allman Brothers Tribute” will be hitting the stage tonight at the House of Blues. The group consists of six Memphis musicians who have adored the Allman Brothers Band and played their music since the Allman Brothers first appeared on the scene in the late 60s.

Next, starting tomorrow and running through Sunday, don’t miss the fastest race in town, as The Fanatec GT World Challenge America will be at the NOLA Motorsports Park. Catch exciting racing as well as various food vendors selling delicious NOLA eats. Tickets are on sale now, with prices as low as $10.

This weekend in Port Allen, kites will fill the skies at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex marking the 19th annual Kite Fest Louisiane! The family-friendly event is free, and Kite Fest will host a special fireworks display on Saturday evening. There will also be various food and drink vendors.

Finally, if you can’t make it to Jazz Fest, but still want to hear great music, the collaboration “Take Me To the River” will hit the stage at the Joy Theater on Saturday night! Some of NOLA’s favorite musicians including Irma Thomas will have you dancing the night away. Get your tickets before it sells out – You won’t want to miss this fantastic concert!

