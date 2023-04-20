NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, tonight: the Crescent City Farmers’ Market presents the Moonlight Market fundraiser. The event will take place at The Station on the Lafitte Greenway. There will be live music, and farm-to-table food will be provided by local establishments like Pizza Domenica and others. Moonlight Market will run this eve from 6 to 9 p.m.

Next, celebrate Kenner’s Italian heritage at the 21st annual Festa Italiana this Saturday and Sunday. The festival will take place at Kenner’s Rivertown and will feature all kinds of crafts and delicious Italian food. There will be memorable musical performances from Lena Prima and others. Get ready to dance the night away…the festival goes until 10 pm.

Or, experience the music of Mary J. Blige, the Queen of R&B and Hip-Hop Soul, at the Just Fine concert at the House of Blues on Saturday night. Led by vocalist Ms. Tre’Jae, the tribute band is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Mary J. Blige. Expect to hear hits like “Family Affair” and “You Remind Me”.

is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Mary J. Blige. Expect to hear hits like “Family Affair” and “You Remind Me”. Finally, don’t let your weekend end on Sunday: enjoy complimentary food and margarita samples this Monday evening at Lucy’s in the Warehouse District at Where Y’at’s Margarita Mix Off. Get ready for Cinco de Mayo, and watch the Finalists battle for the title of NOLA’s best margarita using Avion and Altos Tequilas as well as Del Maguey Mezcal. The mix off starts at 6 pm with no cover charge!

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.