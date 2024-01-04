NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Just when we’re recovering from New Year’s Eve, it’s time for Twelfth Night and the start of Carnival season! King Cake, Carnival-themed cocktails, and Mardi Gras music are on the books for this weekend; here are Where Y’at’s picks!:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, fans of comics and sci-fi will be gathering at Fan Expo at the Convention Center. Starting tomorrow, the Expo will include movie actors, rare comics, and other fantasy fun. Single day tickets, three-day passes, and VIP packages are available.

Comedy lovers, rejoice: Leeann Morgan will be performing tomorrow night at the Saenger as part of her “Just Getting Started” Tour. The comedian will share the humor of motherhood, marriage, and everyday life that everyone can relate to.

**Sold Out** – Kick off Carnival this Saturday: The Sazerac House is hosting a “Cheers to Carnival” event starting at 5 p.m. Admission includes Carnival-themed cocktails, King Cake, access to the Elektra Glitter Bar and more. The celebration will end just in time to catch the Joan of Arc parade.

Kick off Carnival this Saturday: The Sazerac House is hosting a “Cheers to Carnival” event starting at 5 p.m. Admission includes Carnival-themed cocktails, King Cake, access to the Elektra Glitter Bar and more. The celebration will end just in time to catch the Joan of Arc parade. Finally, keep the Twelfth Night party going, as Davis “DJ” Rogan performs at Buffa’s on Saturday evening. Expect to hear all your favorite Mardi Gras tunes. While at Buffa’s, grab dinner and enjoy great cocktails, burgers, and the city’s best reuben sandwich.

Looking for other ways to enjoy Twelfth Night? Then pick up the January issue of Where Y’at Magazine at over 650 locations around town…with maps for this weekend’s parades, King Cake profiles, and much more!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.