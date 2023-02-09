NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, Metairie’s favorite Mardi Gras celebration Family Gras is returning tomorrow and Saturday. This free event has many activities for the whole family like an arts market, kids’ court, and great spots to catch all the parades. This year’s musical headliners include Rick Springfield, The Jacksons, Hailey Whitters, and others.

Next, the massively popular Shorty Gras, presented by the Krewe of Freret, is returning this year to Mardi Gras World this Saturday night. Grab that special Valentine and dance the night away to the tunes of Trombone Shorty, as well as other musical headliners including Flo Rida, Rebirth Brass Band, and others.

On Saturday night Loyola grad and world-famous rapper G-eazy makes his return to the Crescent City for Pygmalion Fest at the Sugar Mill. The ball takes place after the Krewe of Pygmalion parade, and also features Manny Fresh. Visit the Krewe of Pygmalion’s website for advance tickets.

Finally, get ready for Super Bowl Sunday, as the Chiefs take on the Eagles. Head out to Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill and catch the game in one of the best sports bars in New Orleans. With two 13-foot mega-screens and a recliner section, you’ll be definitely be watching the game in style. Grab a cold beer and enjoy one of Manning’s tasty burgers.

