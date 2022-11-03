NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Abita Fall Fest: Celebrate the cool fall weather at the 2022 Abita Fall Fest on November 5. The fest, which takes place around the Abita Springs Trailhead & Museum, will feature delicious food from local vendors, plenty of activities for both children and adults, as well as music by Bon Bon Vivant, Washboard Chaz, and more. Make sure to come out on November 4 for the festival’s After Dark concert to see the Rebirth Brass Band, Flow Tribe, and the Brasshearts Brass Band.

Louisiana Renaissance Festival: The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is many things: theme park, theater, holiday shopping destination, and educational experience all rolled into countless adventures. Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festivals creates the English “Village of Albright” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrations welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational. It starts this weekend and runs for the next five weekends.

Gipsy Kings Concert: Head out to the House of Blues New Orleans on November 5 to see the Gipsy Kings performing. The French band is known best for its unique sound that mixes Cuban rumba, Spanish flamenco, and pop rock elements, as well as mostly singing in the Catalan language. The band’s songs have also been featured in popular movies like The Big Lebowski, Toy Story 3, and Sing. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $64.50 to $135.

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival: New Orleans’ most delicious event, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, is finally returning after a two-year hiatus. Taking place on November 6 at 8600 Oak St., the fest will bring together 40 vendors serving mouthwatering po-boy creations, as well as an arts market and live music by George Porter Jr., the New Orleans Night Crawlers, Naughty Professor, and many more. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will towards benefiting the Son of a Saint nonprofit.

