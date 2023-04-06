NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Have Easter Brunch plans? If not, make a reservation at the Peacock Room’s Easter Brunch. Housed in the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, the Peacock Room is a beautifully decorated spot that serves just as gorgeous looking food and drinks. Wear your favorite hat and enjoy a special Easter menu as well as live music.

After brunch, head to the 38th annual French Quarter Easter Parade. The fun starts at the Omni Royal Orleans’ Hotel Ballroom at 11 a.m. with live entertainment, a silent auction, and a hat contest. The parade will kickoff at 1 p.m., and the after-parade celebration includes a champagne brunch and music by the Yat Pack’s David Cook.

Finally, don’t let the weekend end on Sunday: enjoy A battle of wits and words at The Moth’s GrandSLAM event on Tuesday at the Joy Theater. Ten New Orleans StorySLAM winners will gather to compete against each other and see who is the ultimate live storyteller. Expect to hear stories full of hilarity, heartbreak, fierceness, and so much more.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

