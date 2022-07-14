NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Tonight, New Orleans will celebrate Bastille Day Fete, presented by the Alliance Francaise. During Bastille day festivities, we celebrate the national day of France, including French history and culture. Those in attendance will dress up in traditional French attire (whether that be modern or traditional). There will be live music, a French DJ, a champagne bar, crepes, a silent auction and more! Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and there will be live music followed by DJ GAC, who will close out the night. Bastille Day celebrations 2022 will take place at 1519 Jackson Avenue. More information and tickets can be found here.

Tomorrow, RuPaul’s famous Werq the World Tour will come to New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre. Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and the finalists of the upcoming season will compete to find their way back to 2022. Follow along to find out who will be crowned the next reigning queen. More information and tickets can be found here.

Also tomorrow, Tulane University’s School of Liberal Arts presents Into the Woods by the Summer Lyric Theater. The production was created by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim and follows all of your favorite fairytale characters on their journeys as they interact with each other’s stories. Among the fan-favorites are Cinderella and Jack from Jack and the Beanstalk. This family-friendly event will take place at Dixon Hall on Tulane University’s uptown campus. For tickets and more information regarding the events, call (504) 865-5269 or visit the original post here.

On Saturday, Tom Segura’s “I’m Coming Everywhere” comedy world tour will come to Saenger Theatre in downtown New Orleans. Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016) and Completely Normal (2014). Segura also co-hosts two hit podcasts. More information about the show and tickets can be found here.

Visit Jefferson Parish for the first annual Island Strong Beach Fest. This two-day festival hosts live music, food, craft booths and vendors. The beach fest will go from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 15th and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 16th. Live music will include Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, Nashville South, Aaron Foret, JR. Lacrosse, Velvet Sky and more. All proceeds will go toward rebuilding the Grand Isle Community Center and other Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. For more information and detailed directions, check out the website here.

Join the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans for two weekends of home design. From July 16-17 and July 23-24, the Parade of Homes will showcase the latest New Orleans home designs by Louisiana builders. Participants have the option to attend in-person or through a 360° virtual tour. Each day of the parade, tours will take place between 1:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. CST. Additional Tours will be available, outside of the parade. For more information and details on registration, visit the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans’ website, here.

